BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Senior Trader in London, New York, Singapore or Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Recruitment company Outlier Placements highlighted the role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn. Image Credit: Outlier Placements

A marine fuel supplier and trading firm is seeking to hire a senior trader for its London, New York, Singapore or Dubai office.

Recruitment company Outlier Placements highlighted the role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of marine fuels trading experience, as well as an established network.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Growing and developing the existing portfolio of Shipping Clients in regionally

Helping to train and develop Junior members of the Trading Team

Develop the Brand awareness in the local market

Work closely with the wider international business internally to fully exploit existing business

For more information, click here.