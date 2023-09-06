Singapore's Eastern Pacific Shipping Plans for Ammonia-Fuelled Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is planning to have dual-fuelled engines capable of running on ammonia in a fleet of Newcastlemaxes and very large ammonia carriers to be delivered from 2026. Image Credit: EPS

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping is working towards an order of vessels capable of running on both ammonia and conventional bunker fuels.

The company has signed a collaboration deal with MAN Energy Solutions, Hyundai Heavy Industries and the China State Shipbuilding Corporation on the development of ammonia-fuelled engines for a new fleet of vessels to be managed by EPS, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The firm is planning to have dual-fuelled engines capable of running on ammonia in a fleet of Newcastlemaxes and very large ammonia carriers to be delivered from 2026.

"We have been talking about energy transition and lowering emissions for years," Cyril Ducau, CEO of EPS, said in the statement.

"Today, we are ready to talk about zero-emission solutions.

"The ammonia engines by MAN ES will be an inflection point for the maritime industry.

"In the next few years, we expect to operate vessels with significantly reduced emissions running on ammonia.

"Dual-fuel engines like LNG, LPG, and ethane will still play a significant role in various segments.

"However, with this engine, it will mean that this will be the first time that ocean going vessels will take a significant step towards zero carbon emissions.

"This is a an extremely exciting time for all of us."

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a significant share of future marine energy demand because of its lack of associated carbon emissions. But further research and development work will need to be completed first looking into how its toxicity can be managed when handling it as a bunker fuel.