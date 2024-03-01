BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday March 1, 2024

Bunker fuel prices held steady at most ports on Thursday amid thin trading at the end of the IE Week events in London.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $662/mt on Thursday, remaining at the highest level since February 23. The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $506/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $6.50/mt to $872/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.24/bl to $81.91/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices lost $1/mt to $639.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1/mt to $582/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $1/mt to $632/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $0.50/mt to $635.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were up by $0.05/bl from the previous session's close at $81.96/bl as of 8:53 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would equate to a $0.38/mt rise in bunker prices.

