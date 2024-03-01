BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen overall this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices held steady at most ports on Thursday amid thin trading at the end of the IE Week events in London.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $662/mt on Thursday, remaining at the highest level since February 23. The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $506/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $6.50/mt to $872/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.24/bl to $81.91/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices lost $1/mt to $639.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1/mt to $582/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $1/mt to $632/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $0.50/mt to $635.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were up by $0.05/bl from the previous session's close at $81.96/bl as of 8:53 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would equate to a $0.38/mt rise in bunker prices.