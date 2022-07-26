Energy and Shipping Firms Plan Green Drybulk Move

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wood pellets: biomass cargo. File Image / Pixabay.

UK power firm Drax and Japanese drybulk shipping company MOL Drybulk are to work together to reducing carbon dioxide emissions from shipping.

The firms will use windpower to aid propulsion on the latter's ships carrying the former's biomass cargo from the UK to Japan.

The newbuild ships will incorporate MOL's hard sail technology with the first such equipped vessel to be operational by 2025, according to a report by news provider Offshore Energy Biz.

The initiative forms part of Drax's plans to further reduce supply chain emissions and become a carbon-negative company by 2030 by using bioenergy with carbon capture and storage.

Drax and MOL Drybulk have signed a memorandum of understanding to study the feasibility of

deploying a first and second-generation environmentally-friendly bulk carrier to carry Drax's biomass, the report said.