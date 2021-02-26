CMA CGM Will Operate Six Gas-Powered Ships in US

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM is raising the profile of LNG bunkering in container shipping. File Image / Pixabay

Container line CMA CGM plans to dedicate six of its LNG-fuelled ships to serve customers in the US.

The company will use the six 15,000 TEU ships on the China-Los Angeles route, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The company has not revealed where the ships will bunker.

The ships will start to be delivered from October, and will all be operational by the end of 2022.

"American customers will be able to choose to transport their goods using LNG, a new technology that helps to preserve air quality by eliminating almost all atmospheric pollutants," the company said in the statement.

CMA CGM currently operates 12 LNG-fuelled container ships, and by 2022 will operate 32 of them.