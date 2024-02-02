BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines for First Session in Ten

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices reversed direction on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for the first in ten consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $5.50/mt to $660.50/mt on Thursday, reaching the lowest level since January 26. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $8/mt to $499.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $4.50/mt to $881.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $1.85/bl to $78.70/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $18.50/mt to $643/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $11.50/mt to $584/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $17/mt to $620/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $4/mt to $627/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.30/bl from the previous day's close at $79/bl as of 5;57 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.26/mt rise in bunker prices.