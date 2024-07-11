WinGD Completes Testing on New Short-Stroke Engine Size

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm tested its new X52-S2.0 engine at the Yuchai Marine Power Co facility. Image Credit: WinGD

Swiss engine manufacturer WinGD has completed type approval and factory acceptance testing on a new size of short-stroke engine.

The firm tested its new X52-S2.0 engine at the Yuchai Marine Power Co facility, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The company has already received orders for the engine for diesel, LNG and methanol configurations. An ammonia fuel option is currently under development.

"The combination of small footprint and best‑in‑class fuel efficiency – around 10g/kWh lower than equivalent RT‑flex engines, a saving of around 4% depending on operating profile – make the new platform ideal for vessels requiring a compact, medium-bore solution," the company said in the statement.