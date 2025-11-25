Balearia Ferry to Install Onboard Methanol-Fuelled Power System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The containerised eNomad system from Methanol Reformer will be installed on the electric ferry Cap de Barbaria. Image Credit: Balearia

A ferry owned by Spain's Balearia is set to take on an onboard methanol-fuelled power generator.

The containerised eNomad system from Methanol Reformer will be installed on the electric ferry Cap de Barbaria, Baleraria said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Renewable hydrogen is produced from the methanol and then used to generate auxiliary power for the vessel.

"The eNomad system will be available in the coming weeks and will turn the Cap de Barbaria into an experimental hydrogen laboratory, as it is the first ferry in Europe to use methanol as an energy vector to produce hydrogen," the company said.

"The use of this system marks a new milestone in decarbonisation solutions applicable to short-distance maritime transport."

The ship operates between Ibiza and Formentera.

"Through this pilot project, Baleària will be able to assess the potential of methanol as a flexible energy vector for maritime transport, combining the advantages of an easy-to-store liquid fuel with the possibility of generating hydrogen in situ, without the need for complex large-scale supply infrastructure," the company said.

"In addition, the shipping company will evaluate the hydrogen's contribution to overall consumption, reducing emissions, and the scalability of the solution to other ships and routes operated by the company."