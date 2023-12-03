Two More Israel-Linked Ships Attacked in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ships linked to Israel have repeatedly come under attack over the past month. File Image / Pixabay

Two more ships linked to Israel have been targeted for attacks in the Red Sea.

Yemen's Houthi forces said on Sunday that they had targeted the bulker Unity Explorer and container ship Number Nine with an armed drone and a naval missile, news agency Reuters reported.

The attack was in response to the recent conflict in Gaza, according to the report.

A US official was cited in the report as saying the USS Carney had shot down drones in the area in two separate incidents.

Sunday's incidents follow the boarding of the chemicals tanker Central Park on November 26, the seizure of the car carrier Galaxy Leader on November 20 and a drone attack on the container ship CMA CGM Symi on November 25.