Bunker Supplier Greenergy Marine Adds Dublin Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

In its first operation the company bunkered the container feeder vessel Astrosprinter using its chartered barge the Whitdawn. Image Credit: Greenergy Marine

Bunker supplier Greenergy Marine has added a physical supply operation by barge in Dublin.

The firm is now supplying customers by barge in the Irish capital, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday. In its first operation the company bunkered the container feeder vessel Astrosprinter using its chartered barge the Whitdawn, according to the post.

Greenergy announced an expansion of its Northwest European bunker business in February 2020 with the news that it had chartered two new barges to operate in the Irish Sea and the English Channel.

Greenergy first entered the marine fuel market in 2018, and currently has physical supply locations in England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland.