Hafnia-Socatra Takes Delivery of Dual-Fuel Methanol Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The dual-fuel methanol vessel will be chartered to French energy firm TotalEnergies for a multi-year period. Image Credit: Hafnia

Ecomar, the joint venture between shipping firms Hafnia and Socatra, has received the first of four dual-fuel methanol chemical tankers ordered from China’s Guangzhou Shipyard International.

All four vessels will be chartered to French energy firm TotalEnergies for a multi-year period, Hafnia said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The IMO Type 2 medium-range chemical tanker, Ecomar Gascogne, is designed with dedicated space for future installation of wind-assisted propulsion systems, which will enhance fuel efficiency.

Two more dual-fuel methanol vessels are scheduled to be delivered this year, with the final vessel to be delivered in 2026.

“Our new fleet is designed to operate on both conventional fuel and methanol, enhancing our fleet’s ability to adopt cleaner fuel options and support decarbonization efforts,” Hafnia said.

The orderbook of methanol-fuelled newbuild has grown in the past few years. The growing number also depicts confidence among shipowners about the alternative fuel.

The global dual-fuel methanol fleet is currently made up of 50 vessels, with another 173 expected to join the fleet next year, according to classification society DNV data.

Cleaner variants such as e-methanol offers greater greenhouse gas emissions reduction compared to grey methanol. But e-methanol can be pricier compared to grey methanol as it is not mass produced as of now.