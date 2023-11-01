SPONSORED: Meet the FAST Onboard App, from Chevron [VIDEO]

by Chevron Marine Products
Wednesday November 1, 2023

The FAST™ Onboard app was designed to optimize vessel performance management for users of the DOT.FAST ® onboard analyzer. Users can now perform comprehensive testing, analysis and condition monitoring at the touch of a button, onboard or onshore.

Download from the app store:

Google - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.outsystemsenterprise.chevronproductsuklim.FAST.Onboard&pcampaignid=web_share&pli=1

Apple -
https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/fast-onboard/id6446953693

