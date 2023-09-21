Texas-Based Seaside LNG Joins Sea-LNG Industry Group

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The LNG production and maritime logistics provider maintains the largest fleet of Jones Act-compliant LNG barges in North America. Image Credit: Seaside LNG

Houston-based gas firm Seaside LNG has joined LNG bunker industry body Sea-LNG.

The LNG production and maritime logistics provider maintains the largest fleet of Jones Act-compliant LNG barges in North America, Sea-LNG said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The firm will be seeking to enhance the group's expertise with its supply, infrastructure and safety experience.

"LNG infrastructure must continue to grow rapidly to further develop and maintain a global LNG supply chain," Tim Casey, CEO of Seaside LNG, said in the statement.

"Improving commercial-scale solutions for marine fuel is critical to meeting the industry's environmental goals while keeping pace with the world's rising commercial demands.

"We look forward to joining SEA-LNG as we continue our mission to develop vital LNG infrastructure."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.