Wind Power Installations to Reach 50 Ships by Early 2024

by Ship & Bunker News Team

At a recent industry event Allwright said he expected the number of installations to double at a minimum every year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The total number of ships with wind-assisted propulsion systems is set to reach 50 early next year, according to industry group the International Windship Association.

The total count at present is over 30 installations, Gavin Allwright, the organisation's secretary general, said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

"We are now above 30 installations on vessels along with 8 wind-ready ships and the number of installations in the pipeline is growing all the time," he said.

"I am looking forward to announcing we have broken the '50' number in early 2024."

At a London International Shipping Week event earlier this month Allwright said he expected the number of installations to double at a minimum every year in the coming years.

Wind-assisted propulsion systems are gaining in popularity in the shipping industry as a means of cutting bunker consumption and GHG emissions. The systems are likely to become more widespread once shipping companies start to take on much more expensive alternative bunker fuels, making energy-saving systems more profitable.