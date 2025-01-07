BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Third Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen at the start of 2025. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO climbing for a third consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $0.50/mt to $587.50/mt on Monday, remaining at its highest level since November 26.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1.50/mt to $501/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $5.50/mt to $776/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.21/bl to $76.30/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $5/mt to $570/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $2.50/mt to $529/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $1.50/mt to $561/mt, and at Houston they rose by $2.50/mt to $566/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading little changed from the previous session's close at $76.30/bl as of 6:08 AM in London.