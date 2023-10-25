BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Near Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are following the crude market lower. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices sinking to the lowest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $11/mt to $675/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since October 13. The G20-HSFO Index lost $4.50/mt to $551.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $10/mt to $952/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $1.76/bl to $88.07/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $15/mt to $666.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $12/mt to $613.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $13/mt to $654/mt, and at Houston they sank by $12/mt to $627/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.43/bl at $87.64/bl as of 8:18 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.24/mt fall in bunker prices.