Singapore Moves Towards B30 as Default Biofuel Blend

by Ship & Bunker News Team

B30 may now become Singapore's default choice of biofuel blend. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore is set to allow conventional bunker delivery vessels to carry blends of up to 30% biofuel, a move set to bring its market in line with other biofuel bunker locations around the world.

Licensed bunker tankers operating in the Port of Singapore will be allowed to carry and deliver biofuels up to B30 as of March 7, the Maritime and Port Authority said in a circular on Thursday.

"For marine biofuel blends of up to B30, bunker suppliers and bunker craft operators are reminded to ensure adequate technical and operational risk assessments are conducted and mutually agreed between buyer and seller prior to the delivery," the authority said.

Singapore's previous limit was 25% biofuel content, meaning ships calling at the city-state for biofuels tended to buy B24 blends to keep within the rules while B30 was a more common option elsewhere.

B30 may now become Singapore's default choice, local sources told Ship & Bunker.

"Surely, we may see some buyers switching to B30 instead of the usual B24 in Singapore," a trader said.

"But, this would also depend on how B30 is priced when compared to B24."

Another trader said they expected B30 to become the default in time, to match with options at other ports.

But a third said the change may take some time, the changes needed for blenders shifting from B24 to B30 will not be able to be done immediately.

B24-VLSFO blends delivered in Singapore were priced at about $675.50/mt on Wednesday and VLSFO alone $559/mt, according to Ship & Bunker data, indicating that a B30 blend in Singapore might have cost around $704.50/mt the same day if the same delivery and other costs applied.