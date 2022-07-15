K Line to Work With Metals Firm EGA on Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping company K Line is set to work together with metals firm Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) on marine decarbonisation research.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding on setting up a working committee for collaborative research on decarbonisation, K Line said in a statement on its website this week.

"EGA and "K" Line Group agreed to collaborate together through the sharing of research and ideas and utilising and leveraging on the respective party's knowledge about new marine technology, alternative fuels and other fields potentially growing in the near future, so as to achieve the common target of a Net-Zero Green House Gas emission by 2050," the company said.

The two firms signed a long-term deal to ship about 5 million mt/year of bauxite in 2019.