Hedging Tool Takes aim at Sulfur cap Uncertainty

IMO2020: market uncertainty. File image/Pixabay

Financial services provider Enerjen Capital is offering a hedging product tailored to the impact of IMO2020 on the price of refined products.

According to the London-based company's website, it will offer a note as a hedge against an IMO2020-induced diesel price spike.

Proceeds from the sale of the notes will buy "a hedge basket" which will be fully placed by the third quarter of this year.

The hedge basket uses the company's oil sector expertise in the crude oil and refined products' markets.

Enerjen is headed by former Maersk executive Stephen Schueler and has bunker expert Robin Meech onboard as an advisory board member.