New Bunker Supplier Launches in Latvia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Valery Vdovina / LinkedIn

A new physical marine fuel supplier is set to launch in Latvia next month.

VLD Group will initially focus on 0.1% sulfur LSMGO supply by barge at Riga, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

The firm will use its 300 m3 barge the Velda to make deliveries.

The company will also consider expanding with additional barges and product grades if needed once the operation is set up.

Vdovina was previously business development manager of Capricorn Marine Service Ltd in Estonia from November 2022 to this month.

She had earlier worked for Endofa from 2016 to 2017, for Timwell Bunkering from 2009 to 2016 and for Vexoil Bunkering from 1999 to 2009.