Auramarine Launches New Analyser to Detect Water in Methanol Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The analyser detects water in methanol fuel, preventing energy loss and damage. Image Credit: Auramarine

Marine technology firm Auramarine has introduced a water content analyser to help ship operators detect and manage water contamination in methanol bunker fuel.

The technology allows dual-fuel methanol ships to take preventive action to minimise operational risks and financial losses caused by water in methanol, the firm said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Methanol is gaining popularity as a marine fuel due to its lower GHG emissions compared to traditional fuels.

However, methanol naturally has a lower energy density, meaning it contains less energy per unit volume than conventional marine fuels. Water contamination in methanol reduces its effective energy content further because water takes up volume without providing any calorific value.

Auramarine's new analyser is installed directly into the methanol process piping, such as a main bunker line, and uses a sensor to provide real-time, inline measurement of water concentration.

This enables operators to take immediate action to avoid costly fuel issues.

For example, a Ro-Ro vessel consuming 27,000 mt of green methanol annually at €1,196 mt ($1,364 mt) could incur up to €1.6 million ($1.83 million) in losses if the methanol contains just 5% water.

"Now, with the launch of our AM Water Content Analyser, we're giving ship owners and operators the tools they need to take the next step in their energy transition and bunker methanol with greater confidence, and importantly, at a lower cost," John Bergman, CEO of Auramarine, said.