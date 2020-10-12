Zero-Carbon Ships "Technically Ready" by 2024: LR

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lloyd’s Register’s Director of Marine & Offshore, Nick Brown. Image Credit: LR / Nick Brown

Zero-carbon ships will be ready by 2024, at least from a technical perspective, says Lloyd’s Register’s Director of Marine & Offshore, Nick Brown.

But speaking as part of the first annual UN Global Compact CEO Roundtable on the decarbonisation of shipping, Brown warned that this was not to be taken as "job done" fir the industry's IMO 2030 and IMO 2050 targets.

“It is hugely positive that so many in the maritime industry are moving forward with decarbonisation initiatives, and we expect to see deep-sea Zero Carbon Emission Vessels technically ready to be in the water by 2024," he told the session.

"However, there is a real possibility landside infrastructure and fuels will not be ready by then, therefore this calls for greater international government policy and incentives and cross-industry collaboration."

