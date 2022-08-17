BUNKER JOBS: Island Oil Seeks Credit Control Officer in Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Island Oil is based in Cyprus. Image Credit: Island Oil

Bunker supplier Island Oil (Holdings) Limited is seeking to hire a credit control officer in Cyprus.

The company is looking for candidates with a relevant degree and experience, as well as good English and Greek, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following among the responsibilities for the role:

Prepares the daily cash flow for receivables

Follows up for payment with the debtors/brokers in relation to the Group's physical sales

Prepares the appropriate follow up list from the Daily Cash Flow (i.e. forward reminders, overdue reminders) and constantly monitors the Statements of Outstanding for all trade centres

Maintains a credit control log and adequate filing system for recording of all actions taken in respect of following up of receivables

Follows up with customers in case of expected prepayments for loadings by coordinating with Traders if required

For more information, click here.