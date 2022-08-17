World News
BUNKER JOBS: Island Oil Seeks Credit Control Officer in Cyprus
Wednesday August 17, 2022
Island Oil is based in Cyprus. Image Credit: Island Oil
Bunker supplier Island Oil (Holdings) Limited is seeking to hire a credit control officer in Cyprus.
The company is looking for candidates with a relevant degree and experience, as well as good English and Greek, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.
The advertisement lists the following among the responsibilities for the role:
- Prepares the daily cash flow for receivables
- Follows up for payment with the debtors/brokers in relation to the Group's physical sales
- Prepares the appropriate follow up list from the Daily Cash Flow (i.e. forward reminders, overdue reminders) and constantly monitors the Statements of Outstanding for all trade centres
- Maintains a credit control log and adequate filing system for recording of all actions taken in respect of following up of receivables
- Follows up with customers in case of expected prepayments for loadings by coordinating with Traders if required
For more information, click here.