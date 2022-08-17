BUNKER JOBS: Island Oil Seeks Credit Control Officer in Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday August 17, 2022

Bunker supplier Island Oil (Holdings) Limited is seeking to hire a credit control officer in Cyprus.

The company is looking for candidates with a relevant degree and experience, as well as good English and Greek, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following among the responsibilities for the role:

  • Prepares the daily cash flow for receivables
  • Follows up for payment with the debtors/brokers in relation to the Group's physical sales
  • Prepares the appropriate follow up list from the Daily Cash Flow (i.e. forward reminders, overdue reminders) and constantly monitors the Statements of Outstanding for all trade centres
  • Maintains a credit control log and adequate filing system for recording of all actions taken in respect of following up of receivables
  • Follows up with customers in case of expected prepayments for loadings by coordinating with Traders if required

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com