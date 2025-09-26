World News
Cetasol Raises €2.3 Million to Drive AI Bunker Fuel Optimisation
Swedish startup has secured a seed round to scale fuel-saving technology for small to mid-sized vessels. Image Credit: Cetasol
Swedish AI company Cetasol has raised €2.3 million ($2.68 million) in seed funding to accelerate the rollout of its bunker fuel optimisation platform.
The round was co-led by BackingMinds and Shift4Good, with continued backing from existing investor Sarsia, Cetasol said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.
The firm’s flagship solution, iHelm, leverages real-time and historical vessel data to deliver AI-driven decision support, enabling operators to cut bunker consumption by 10-25%.
It combines vessel operating data with AI modelling to create a digital twin of the ship.
The system then recommends the most efficient power, speed and routing settings, helping crews reduce bunker consumption and costs, while also supporting predictive maintenance.