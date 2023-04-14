Onboard Carbon Capture Project Targets 70% Emissions Reduction

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Carbon capture systems remove GHG emissions from a vessel's exhaust. File Image / Pixabay

A project trialling an onboard carbon capture system on a TotalEnergies vessel later this year is targeting emissions reduction of at least 70%.

The EverLoNG project is planning to install a carbon capture system on an LNG-fuelled LNG carrier operated by TotalEnergies in July, the project's organisers said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The system, currently being built by Carbotreat in the Netherlands, will be operated for three to five months on the vessel. The system can treat 100-150 Nm3/h of exhaust gas, capturing carbon emissions for storage in liquid form under pressure.

"The aim is to reduce CO2 emissions of ships by at least 70%, taking the same ship running on LNG but not equipped with SBCC as the reference case," the project organisers said in the statement.

"We are also working on the cost effectiveness of SBCC, aiming to achieve CO2 capture and on-board storage costs below 100 €/ton."