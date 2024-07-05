BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Falls for First in Three Sessions

Global VLSFO prices declined on Thursday, paring significant gains seen in recent weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for the first in three consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3/mt to $648/mt on Thursday, having reached the highest level since May 1 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $3/mt to $551/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $4.50/mt to $853.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $0.09/bl to $87.43/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices lost $2.50/mt to $638/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $3/mt to $589.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $0.50/mt to $639/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $2/mt to $617/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.28/bl from the previous session's close at $87.15/bl as of 7:08 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.11/mt fall in bunker prices.