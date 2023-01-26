MPC Container Ships Takes on Synthetic MDO Bunkers in Existing Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fuel is produced from biogenic CO2 and renewable hydrogen, and can be used in conventionally-fuelled engines. File Image / Pixabay

Container line MPC Container Ships is set to start using a synthetic MDO fuel in its fleet from next year.

The firm has signed a deal with Germany's INERATEC for the supply of synthetic MDO from the start of 2024, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The fuel is produced from biogenic CO2 and renewable hydrogen, and can be used in conventionally-fuelled engines.

"While there will be a variety of different fuels in the future, the synthetic MDO produced by INERATEC is of particular relevance as it can be used both in conventional combustion engines on our existing vessels and as pilot fuel for our methanol-powered newbuildings," Constantin Baack, CEO of MPC Container Ships, said in the statement.

"As a key building-block of the decarbonisation of our industry, we expect that green fuels may come to be included as part of vessel hire, in which case it will be vital for MPCC to have a strong relationship with fuel providers."

INERATEC is already producing the fuel at a plant in Frankfurt. After the commissioning phase the company will be able to produce up to 3.5 million liters/year of synthetic MDO, sustainable aviation fuel and synthetic chemicals.

The firm then plans to set up additional production sites around the world.