BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Climbs for First in Nine Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday February 11, 2025

Bunker fuel prices rose at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in nine consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2/mt  to $599/mt on Monday, having reached its lowest level since January 10 in the previous session.

The G20-HSFO Index gained $6/mt to $518/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $5.50/mt to $785/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.21/bl to $75.87/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $3/mt to $577.50/mt, at Rotterdam they were little changed at $546/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $4/mt to $570.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $3/mt to $563/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.40/bl from the previous session's close at $76.47/bl as of 7:22 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.01/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.

