Asmira's Mustafa Aslan, Reseaworld's Valeria Sessa Elected to IBIA Board

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nine candidates stood for the two seats, which come with a three-year term. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Pixabay

Industry body IBIA has announced the results of its latest election to fill two board seats.

IBIA members have voted for Mustafa Aslan of Asmira Group and Valeria Sessa of Reseaworld to take up the two vacant seats, the organisation said in a note to members following its annual general meeting on Monday.

The board's make-up will now be as follows:

Chair: Constantinos Capetanakis, Starbulk

Vice Chair: Adrian Tolson, 2050 Marine Energy LLC

Hon. Treasurer: Nigel Draffin, Consultant

Mustafa Aslan, Asmira Group

Timothy Cosulich, Fratelli Cosulich

Claudia Beumer, C4 Fuel BV

Jeroen de Vos, Peninsula

Paul Maclons, African Marine Solutions Group (Pty) Ltd

Rahul Choudhuri, Veritas Petroleum Services (Asia) Pte Ltd

Colin Holloway, Cockett Marine Oil

Maria Skipper Schwenn, Bunker Holding Group

Ufuk Erinc, Unerco Petrol Urn. Denizcilik ve Tic. A.S.

Deanna MacDonald, BunkerTrace Ltd

Charlotte Rojgaard, Bureau Veritas

Valeria Sessa, Reseaworld

Nine candidates stood for the two seats, which come with a three-year term. The new board will start work from April 1.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to all candidates who participated in the election, representing a diverse range of companies and regions," IBIA said.

"We look forward to welcoming our newly elected Board members and working together to support IBIA's mission."