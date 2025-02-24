World News
Asmira's Mustafa Aslan, Reseaworld's Valeria Sessa Elected to IBIA Board
Nine candidates stood for the two seats, which come with a three-year term. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Pixabay
Industry body IBIA has announced the results of its latest election to fill two board seats.
IBIA members have voted for Mustafa Aslan of Asmira Group and Valeria Sessa of Reseaworld to take up the two vacant seats, the organisation said in a note to members following its annual general meeting on Monday.
The board's make-up will now be as follows:
- Chair: Constantinos Capetanakis, Starbulk
- Vice Chair: Adrian Tolson, 2050 Marine Energy LLC
- Hon. Treasurer: Nigel Draffin, Consultant
- Mustafa Aslan, Asmira Group
- Timothy Cosulich, Fratelli Cosulich
- Claudia Beumer, C4 Fuel BV
- Jeroen de Vos, Peninsula
- Paul Maclons, African Marine Solutions Group (Pty) Ltd
- Rahul Choudhuri, Veritas Petroleum Services (Asia) Pte Ltd
- Colin Holloway, Cockett Marine Oil
- Maria Skipper Schwenn, Bunker Holding Group
- Ufuk Erinc, Unerco Petrol Urn. Denizcilik ve Tic. A.S.
- Deanna MacDonald, BunkerTrace Ltd
- Charlotte Rojgaard, Bureau Veritas
- Valeria Sessa, Reseaworld
Nine candidates stood for the two seats, which come with a three-year term. The new board will start work from April 1.
"We extend our sincere gratitude to all candidates who participated in the election, representing a diverse range of companies and regions," IBIA said.
"We look forward to welcoming our newly elected Board members and working together to support IBIA's mission."