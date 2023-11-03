BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines for First Session in Six

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have fluctuated in recent weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices slipped at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for the first in six consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2.50/mt to $678/mt on Thursday, in its first daily decline since October 25. The G20-HSFO Index gained $0.50/mt to $538.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $2/mt to $938/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $2.22/bl to $86.85/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices dropped by $13/mt to $687/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $8/mt to $598/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $14/mt to $674/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $3.50/mt to $607.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.40/bl at $87.25/bl as of 8:08 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.01/mt rise in bunker prices.