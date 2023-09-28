Expedition Yacht Tries Out 100% Biofuel Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The biofuel was produced and supplied by France's Altens from waste from the country's food industry, and has the ISCC certification. Image Credit: Ponant

An expedition yacht operated by French cruise line Ponant is trying out a pure biofuel-based marine fuel.

The expedition yacht Le Champlain took on a B100 marine fuel containing 100% used cooking oil-based biofuel at Cherbourg earlier this month, Ponant said in a statement on its website this week.

The biofuel was produced and supplied by France's Altens from waste from the country's food industry, and has the ISCC certification.

The company will carry out tests on the fuel's performance in the ship, in particular on NOx emissions, before rolling its use out to the rest of its fleet if supply is sufficient.

"This first marine biofuel test is part of our roadmap as their carbon footprint is infinitely lower than conventional fuels, with a 90% reduction of CO2 emissions," Mathieu Petiteau, newbuilding and R&D director at Ponant, said in the statement.

"They are produced from used cooking oils, can be incorporated directly into engines and are available now.

"We want to help demonstrate that it is a credible alternative that can contribute to decarbonising PONANT's fleet and the entire maritime industry."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.