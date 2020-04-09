All Eyes in Oil Market on Crunch OPEC+ Talks

by Ship & Bunker News Team

OPEC's headquarters are in Vienna, but Thursday's meeting will be held online. File Image / Pixabay

All eyes in the oil market are on Vienna today, with crunch talks between oil ministers in the OPEC+ producer group that could shutter as much as 15% of global crude supply.

The OPEC+ meeting is due to be held over webinar at 2pm GMT, according to price reporting agency S&P Global Platts.

The group may produce a deal that cuts global supply by 10-15 million b/d, Platts reported Wednesday, but such a cut would be dependent on countries outside the OPEC+ coalition including the US cuttting production.

Bunker prices have collapsed over the past month as the falling-out between Saudi Arabia and Russia over production levels triggered a slump in crude.

Front-month crude futures were up by $1.33/bl from Wednesday's close at $34.16/bl as of 10:59 in London on Thursday, compared with $50.52/bl at the end of Feburary.