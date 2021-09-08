Maersk Invests in Bio-Methanol Start-Up

by Ship & Bunker News Team

WasteFuel's product may soon be fuelling Maersk's new carbon-neutral ships. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company AP Moller-Maersk has invested in bio-methanol start-up WasteFuel with a view to securing its future supply of zero-carbon fuels.

The investment will help California-based WasteFuel to develop biorefineries in Asia and the Americas, Maersk said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The company has not revealed the size of the investment. As part of the deal Morten Bo Christiansen, head of decarbonisation at Maersk, will join WasteFuel's board.

"We know that sourcing an adequate amount of green fuel for our methanol-fuelled vessels will be very challenging, as it requires a significant production ramp-up globally," Christiansen said in the statement.

"Collaboration and partnerships are key to scaling the production and distribution of sustainable fuels, and we look forward to doing exactly that with WasteFuel; exploring potential future green solutions not just for our vessels, but also for Maersk aviation and trucking activities."