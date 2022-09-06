Alfa Laval to Launch Ammonia Bunker Tests From Next Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company plans to prepare the Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre for ammonia tests by the end of this year. Image Credit: Alfa Laval

Engine manufacturer Alfa Laval is set to begin tests of ammonia as a bunker fuel from next year.

The firm has received official approval to begin ammonia testing at the Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre, and will set up facilities to do so by the end of this year before starting tests in early 2023, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The company has previously carried out similar testing for LNG, biofuels and methanol in marine engines.

"The Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre will explore ammonia's properties and its behaviour in a wide range of systems," Lars Skytte Jørgensen, vice president for energy systems technology development at Alfa Laval, said in the statement.

"That includes combustion systems, such as the burners on Alfa Laval Aalborg boilers, but also fuel supply systems and fuel cells -- in other words, the full chain of fuel preparation and handling, where we will look at both efficiency and safety.

"With our testing setup approved, we can be first off the block in the race towards ammonia implementation."

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a significant share of future bunker demand as the shipping industry seeks to eliminate its GHG emissions. But further research and development work looking at how it can be safely bunkered and stored at sea will be needed before shipping companies take on this technology in a more widespread way.