IMO Postpones Secretary-General Press Briefing on Strait of Hormuz Amid 'Urgent Matters'

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Arsenio Dominguez is Secretary-General of the IMO. Image Credit: IMO

The IMO has postponed a planned press briefing with its Secretary-General on the Strait of Hormuz 'due to urgent matters'.

IMO Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez had been scheduled to take questions from the press on the situation in the Middle East on Thursday afternoon at the UN body's headquarters.

"Due to urgent matters, the press briefing with the IMO Secretary-General on the Strait of Hormuz has been postponed until further notice," the organisation said in an emailed statement on Thursday afternoon.

"Further updates will be provided in due course."

On Tuesday the IMO announced it was formulating a plan to evacuate more than 11,000 seafarers stranded in and around the Strait of Hormuz after the US and Iran signed a MoU aimed at ending the conflict.

Transits through the strait have picked up significantly since then, both through routes authorised by Iran and others close to the coast of Oman.

On Thursday morning Iran's IRGC Navy warned that ships should not use any route to transit the Strait of Hormuz except those authorised by Iran, but transits near Oman continued after this threat was issued.

On Thursday afternoon the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported that a cargo ship had come under attack off Oman's coast. It has yet to be reported what caused this incident.