Matson Completes Third Boxship Retrofit to LNG Propulsion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 3,220 TEU Kaimana Hila is now back in service following its LNG retrofit and the installation of a bunker-saving bow windshield. Image Credit: Matson

A third Matson container ship has returned to service following its conversion to run on LNG.

The 3,220 TEU Kaimana Hila is now back in service following its LNG retrofit and the installation of a bunker-saving bow windshield, the company said in a statement on its website last week.

The firm previously converted the Daniel K Inouye and Manukai to run on LNG.

"These conversions are part of Matson's long-term strategy to reduce Scope 1 fleet greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050," the company said in the statement.

The firm has ordered three new Aloha-class container ships from Philly Shipyard which will be ready to run on LNG from delivery. The first of the ships will be delivered in 2026.