BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for First Session in Five

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have generally risen over the past month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for the first in five consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2/mt to $636/mt on Monday, in its first daily decline since June 24.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $2/mt to $541/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $4/mt to $845/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.60/bl to $86.60/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $2/mt to $628.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $2/mt to $575.50/mt, at Fujairah they dropped by $1/mt to $631.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $6/mt to $603.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.22/bl from the previous session's close at $86.82/bl as of 6:35 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.66/mt rise in bunker prices.