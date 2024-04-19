BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Three-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices dropped on Thursday after a sharp decline in crude futures the previous day. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices sank at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $6.50/mt to $665.50/mt on Thursday, reaching the lowest level since March 28. The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $3.50/mt to $543.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $14.50/mt to $870.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $0.18/bl to $87.11/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices declined by $8.50/mt to $647/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $11/mt to $608/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $4/mt to $649.50/mt, and at Houston they rose by $8/mt to $636.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $1.73/bl from the previous session's close at $88.84/bl as of 6:53 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $13.03/mt rise in bunker prices.