Nuclear Energy Firm Ampera Adds Maritime Sector as New Growth Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ampera says its thorium-fuelled micro-reactor technology is suitable to power vessels including cruise ships, reefers and port barges. Image Credit: Ampera

Nuclear energy company Ampera is expanding into the maritime sector, adding commercial and defence shipping as a new growth market alongside data centres and military applications.

The company is developing a compact, subcritical, thorium-fuelled micro-reactor designed to provide continuous onboard power without refuelling for decades, it said in a press release last month.

The company added that its sealed nuclear energy system is designed in line with established naval safety principles, removing the need for fuel handling and water use, while minimising operational complexity and proliferation risk.

Ampera estimates that more than 10,000 commercial vessels globally could benefit from replacing conventional power systems with its technology. It said large vessels, cruise ships, reefers and port barges are among the most suitable use cases.

The company added that defence vessels could also use the system to meet power and discharge demands using its compact, autonomous and emission-free design.

"Operators we are speaking with are very enthusiastic about the economic and environmental benefits that can be achieved to make their fleets even more efficient and cost competitive,” Brian Matthews, CEO and Founder of Ampera, said.