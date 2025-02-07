BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Four-Week Low

Friday February 7, 2025

Bunker fuel prices slipped at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost four weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports sank by $6/mt  to $599.50/mt on Thursday, reaching its lowest level since January 10.

The G20-HSFO Index lost $1.50/mt to $508/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $4.50/mt to $778.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $0.32/bl to $74.29/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $7/mt to $575/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $7.50/mt to $550.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $10.50/mt to $565/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $3.50/mt to $559.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.50/bl from the previous session's close at $74.79/bl as of 8:01 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.77/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.

