BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Climbs for Fourth Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices advanced at the start of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a fourth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $0.50/mt to $596/mt on Monday, remaining at the highest level since October 25.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $9.50/mt to $505.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $1.50/mt to $757/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $1.98/bl to $75.08/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $6/mt to $596/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $0.50/mt to $524.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $1/mt to $582.50/mt, and at Houston they rose by $7.50/mt to $538/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.07/bl from the previous session's close at $75.15/bl as of 7:20 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.53/mt rise in bunker prices.