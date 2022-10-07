Maersk Gains Cargo Space in New Methanol-Fuelled Ships From Optimised Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk now has a total of 19 methanol-fuelled ships on order. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Container line AP Moller-Maersk has been able to add about 1,000 TEU of cargo capacity in its newest order of methanol-fuelled ships through an optimisation of the vessels' design.

Earlier this week the firm announced it would be ordering six new large methanol-fuelled boxships. The nominal capacity of the new vessels is 17,000 TEU, up from 16,000 TEU in its previous order.

The world's largest boxships have about 23,000 TEU of capacity.

The container line has been able to find more space for cargo with a minor change in design, a company representative told Ship & Bunker.

"The design is very similar to the 16,000 TEU vessels; however there are slight changes due to the optimisation of the design and architecture."

The representative declined to comment further on the nature of the design changes.

Maersk now has a total of 19 methanol-fuelled ships on order, the first of which is due to enter service in the middle of next year.