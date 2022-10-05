Maersk Orders More Methanol-Fuelled Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk: box ship orders. File Image / Pixabay.

Korean shipbuilder KSOE and box ship operator Maersk have signed a contract worth $1.4 billion for six large methanol-powered container ships.

In addition to the newbuild vessels, the deal covers a floating and regasification unit for liquified natural gas, according to local news provider the Korea Herald.

Ship & Bunker reported moves this week by Maersk's bunkering arm, Maersk Oil Trading, to trial the alternative bunker fuel in the southeast Asian shipping and bunkering hub of Singapore next year.

The six 17,000 TEU box ships will be built by KSOE affliate Hyundai Heavy Industries for delivery in 2025. The ships will use duel fuel methanol engines, the local report said.