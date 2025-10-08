BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have advanced so far this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $2/mt to $515/mt on Tuesday, reaching its highest level since October 1.

The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $3/mt to $449.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $0.50/mt to $760/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.02/bl to $65.45/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $1/mt to $482/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $1/mt to $442.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $1/mt to $483.50/mt, and at Houston they fell by $0.50/mt to $461.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.54/bl from the previous session's close at $65.99/bl as of 6:52 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.07/mt rise in bunker prices.