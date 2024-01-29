BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Eight-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices jumped significantly last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in eight weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $7/mt to $654/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since December 1. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $7/mt to $504/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $5.50/mt to $866/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $1.12/bl to $83.55/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $24.50/mt to $655/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $15.50/mt to $581.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $12/mt to $633/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $8/mt to $616.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.32/bl at $83.87/bl as of 5:52 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.41/mt rise in bunker prices.