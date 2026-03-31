BBC Chartering Joins Ahti Pool for FuelEU Compliance

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The BBC Bremen. Image Credit: Ahti

Finland-based Ahti Climate has partnered with BBC Chartering to support FuelEU Maritime compliance across part of its fleet.

BBC Chartering will purchase 5,000 tCO2e via Ahti Pool to meet its obligations as per the deal, Ahti said in a statement on its website last week.

The pooling system allows shipowners to share compliance balances, transferring surplus emissions savings from over-complying vessels to those with deficits, helping avoid penalties and optimising costs.

Ahti said a typical vessel will require around 150-200 tCO2e to comply in 2026.

The pool includes operators such as Van Weelde Group, Bore Ltd, Spliethoff Group, Stenersen AS and Neste.

“After analyzing available FuelEU Maritime compliance options and assessing the costs and resources required, we have chosen to enroll part of the BBC Chartering fleet into Ahti Pool,” Christoph Deters, Chief Operations Officer at BBC Chartering, said.

“The arrival of BBC Chartering into Ahti Pool is a testament to our pooling mechanisms’ ability to make the green transition more affordable and practical for shipowners and operators,” Risto‑Juhani Kariranta, CEO at Ahti Climate, said.