Total Joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Shipping Decarbonisation Group

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Total has joined the group as a strategic partner. Image Credit: Total

Global energy producer Total has joined the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.

The company has joined a strategic partner, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The organisation is a non-profit independent research centre, working across the whole of shipping with industry, academia and the authorities, it said upon its launch last year.

"This partnership with allow Total to join forces with leading players across the shipping sector to develop new low-carbon alternative fuels and carbon neutrality solutions," Total said.

"As a member of the Advisory Board, Total will aim at providing strategic and technical guidance for the development of the Center activities."