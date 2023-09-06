BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First Session in Four

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have generally risen over the summer. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for the first in four consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3/mt to $661/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since August 31. The G20-HSFO Index held steady at $578/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $8/mt to $978/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.04/bl to $90.04/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices gained $0.50/mt to $642/mt, at Rotterdam they sank by $8/mt to $605/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $4/mt to $634/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $6/mt to $657/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.71/bl at $89.33/bl as of 9:31 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.35/mt fall in bunker prices.