Cockett Announces Raft of Additions to Global Commercial Teams
Monday February 19, 2018
Cockett adds 19 staff across various global locations. File Image / Pixabay
Cockett Group (Cockett) today announced a raft of additions to its global commercial teams in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia.
The additions are as follows:
- U.A.E. - DUBAI - Jonalyn Diaz, Ahmad Waqar, Emad Alrifai, Aleksandra Bumbu, Katerina Dontu, Amyn Haider, Anish Polson
- GREECE - ATHENS - Spiros Stamou
- INDIA - MUMBAI - Deepak Jadhav, Bhavin Sanghavi, Ronny Theroth
- NETHERLANDS - ROTTERDAM - Gordon van de Brugge, Richard Wagenaar
- SINGAPORE - Daniel – Kua Soon Hao, Mike – Lim Wee Guan, James – Lee Kok Siang
- TURKEY - ISTANBUL - Derya Senturk
- UK - LONDON - Nicholas Hughes
- USA - WEST PALM BEACH - Sergi Calls-Molinero
"We are delighted to add further talent to our professional team globally and continue to strengthen our customer offering," Cem Saral, Group Chief Executive Officer for Cockett Group.
Headquartered in Dubai-UAE, Cockett has 15 offices and reports it trades in excess of 7 million metric tonnes per annum.