VLSFO Sulfur Problems 14 Times More Likely in ARA Than Singapore: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker quality remains a persistent problem at the ARA hub. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping firms are 14 times more likely to receive VLSFO with off-spec sulfur levels in Northwest Europe than in Singapore, according to new research from bunkering firm Integr8 Fuels.

The firm published its latest research on bunker quality on Wednesday, after examining data from 60 million mt of supply over the past six months.

VLSFO supplied at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) hub was found to be 14 times more likely to have sulfur levels over the 0.50% limit than in Singapore. At the same time, density problems were found to be more likely in Southeast Asia.

"Whilst fuel quality remains good overall, pockets of problems remain, and data-driven buying remains the first line of defence to proactively protect buyers against most of the issues we see in the industry," Chris Turner, bunker quality and claims manager at Integr8, said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"We hope this report will provide ship operators and bunker buyers with the information and tools they need to mitigate risk and make smart buying decisions."

The report found an average global off-spec rate for HSFO of 2.9%, 2.3% for VLSFO and 3.2% for MGO.